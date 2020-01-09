Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Provides the Right Amount of Control

(Credit: Lamborghini )

You could say this is a purist’s dream come true, as Lamborghini has unveiled a rear-wheel-drive model called the Huracan EVO RWD. Many have complained about how the Huracan basically “cheats” with its all-wheel drive, making the car too easy to handle. Such a setup also takes the fun out of burnouts and drifts, but those problems exist no more.

Smartly, Lamborghini is already pushing this model as a true driver’s car. Of course, it’s for drivers who are also well-heeled, with pricing in the U.S. starting at $208,571.

On tap in this machine is 610 horsepower, thanks to the naturally-aspirated V-10 engine. The supercar can do 0-62 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

A specially-tuned traction control system is supposed to keep you safe without killing the fun. It specifically provides torque to the rear axle even when it’s still coming out of a side slip or drift. The unique design involves torque delivery in advance, versus the harsh decoupling you usually get on modern cars. Exactly how this is done depends on the drive setting selected. Magically, for once technology is adding to the fun of driving instead of ruining it.

There’s a little bit of a design face-lift involved for the Lamborghini Huracan EVO, especially in the front and rear fascias. Just like with other Huracan models, this one will be available in a dizzying array of paint and interior colors, as well as trim options.

Expect to see this Lamborghini out in spring of this year.