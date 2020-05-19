Connect with us

Karma Automotive Hints at Future Electric Truck

(Credit: Karma Automotive )

Fuel Efficiency

Karma Automotive Hints at Future Electric Truck

Published on

There’s bene plenty of speculation that Karma Automotive would be jumping into the heating-up electric pickup truck market, and now we have a better indication it will. The California automaker announced recently its E-Flex platform, a flexible modular chassis with two-motor all-wheel drive and more batteries for increased range, could be used for a future pickup model.

Of course, E-Flex could accommodate a number of different vehicle types, from sports coupes to SUVs. This is the beauty of modular platforms, an innovation which has become quite popular in the automotive industry.

If you don’t know, Karma isn’t exactly adverse to using combustion engines, so if it did create an electric pickup truck it would probably be more of a hybrid, or have a traditional engine used as a range extender. According to Karma, this new platform should provide an all-electric range of about 240 miles or 495 miles with range extension.

As you probably already know, Tesla is hard at work on getting the Cybertruck to market. There are other electric pickups in the works, including the Rivian R1T and an all-electric Ford F-150, making it a hot automotive segment. Nobody knows for sure just how well consumers will take to the innovative drivetrain technology.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fuel Efficiency

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Lexus Cancels the GS Sedan

Latest Car News

Corvette Zora Rumored to Push 1,000 Horsepower

Latest Car News

Study Shows Which Used Car Sales Have Slumped the Most

Latest Car News

2018 Mustang GT Gains New Performance Kit

Latest Car News

Kia Stinger in Danger

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

McLaren Makes a Spider-Themed Spider
By May 21, 2020

SUV News

We Finally Have Info on the Ford Bronco Delays
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Behold the 2021 Volkswagen GTI
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Lexus Developing Tiny SUV
By May 20, 2020

Latest Car News

This is the 2021 BMW Alpina XB7
By May 20, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top