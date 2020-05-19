Karma Automotive Hints at Future Electric Truck

(Credit: Karma Automotive )

There’s bene plenty of speculation that Karma Automotive would be jumping into the heating-up electric pickup truck market, and now we have a better indication it will. The California automaker announced recently its E-Flex platform, a flexible modular chassis with two-motor all-wheel drive and more batteries for increased range, could be used for a future pickup model.

Of course, E-Flex could accommodate a number of different vehicle types, from sports coupes to SUVs. This is the beauty of modular platforms, an innovation which has become quite popular in the automotive industry.

If you don’t know, Karma isn’t exactly adverse to using combustion engines, so if it did create an electric pickup truck it would probably be more of a hybrid, or have a traditional engine used as a range extender. According to Karma, this new platform should provide an all-electric range of about 240 miles or 495 miles with range extension.

As you probably already know, Tesla is hard at work on getting the Cybertruck to market. There are other electric pickups in the works, including the Rivian R1T and an all-electric Ford F-150, making it a hot automotive segment. Nobody knows for sure just how well consumers will take to the innovative drivetrain technology.