Connect with us

We Finally Have Info on the Ford Bronco Delays

(Credit: Ford )

SUV News

We Finally Have Info on the Ford Bronco Delays

Published on

If everything had gone according to plan, we would have already seen the new Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport, plus have plenty of information about the two new SUVs. To say this year has been abnormal would be an understatement, thanks to the COVID-19 panic and now a gradual rebound. It has pushed many vehicle debuts back, including the two new Broncos, but we finally have information on the new plan.

Ford Bronco R prototype (Credit: Ford )

Apparently, the entire timeframe has just been pushed back three months, the length of time Ford has had to idle factories and empty offices while employees worked remotely. This means the new Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport should be arriving at dealerships early next year, not late this year.

As for a reveal date, nothing concrete has been set. Originally, both were set for April, so three months from there would put them into July, if that timetable applies to reveals as well as vehicle production. Hopefully official word will be coming soon.

2021 Ford Bronco prototype (Credit: Ford )

Ford has a lot riding on the new Bronco, one of its most celebrated nameplates of all time. The off-road SUV is supposed to have removable doors and roof, plus a fold-down windshield like the Jeep Wrangler. But nothing has been officially confirmed while everyone waits patiently.

Source: Muscle Cars and Trucks

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in SUV News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Lexus Cancels the GS Sedan

Latest Car News

Corvette Zora Rumored to Push 1,000 Horsepower

Latest Car News

Study Shows Which Used Car Sales Have Slumped the Most

Latest Car News

Kia Stinger in Danger

Latest Car News

2018 Mustang GT Gains New Performance Kit

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

McLaren Makes a Spider-Themed Spider
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Behold the 2021 Volkswagen GTI
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Lexus Developing Tiny SUV
By May 20, 2020

Latest Car News

This is the 2021 BMW Alpina XB7
By May 20, 2020

Latest Car News

Toyota Radically Redesigns the Sienna Minivan
By May 20, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top