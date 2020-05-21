We Finally Have Info on the Ford Bronco Delays

(Credit: Ford )

If everything had gone according to plan, we would have already seen the new Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport, plus have plenty of information about the two new SUVs. To say this year has been abnormal would be an understatement, thanks to the COVID-19 panic and now a gradual rebound. It has pushed many vehicle debuts back, including the two new Broncos, but we finally have information on the new plan.

Apparently, the entire timeframe has just been pushed back three months, the length of time Ford has had to idle factories and empty offices while employees worked remotely. This means the new Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport should be arriving at dealerships early next year, not late this year.

As for a reveal date, nothing concrete has been set. Originally, both were set for April, so three months from there would put them into July, if that timetable applies to reveals as well as vehicle production. Hopefully official word will be coming soon.

Ford has a lot riding on the new Bronco, one of its most celebrated nameplates of all time. The off-road SUV is supposed to have removable doors and roof, plus a fold-down windshield like the Jeep Wrangler. But nothing has been officially confirmed while everyone waits patiently.

Source: Muscle Cars and Trucks