Toyota Radically Redesigns the Sienna Minivan

If you think competition in the minivan segment isn’t heating up, you haven’t been paying attention. Ever since the Chrysler Pacifica has rolled onto the scene, Toyota has been hard at work preparing a radical transformation for the Sienna. Now we finally see the end product and it’s impressive.

As you can see, the 2021 Toyota Sienna has a decidedly more aggressive look. That’s actually backed up by greater performance, if you can believe that. Not only is all-wheel drive available, a feature many parents in areas where it snows absolutely love, now the only powertrain offered is a hybrid setup that delivers an estimated 33 mpg combined. Yes, that blows away what the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid achieves.

There’s a lot to love about this new Toyota Sienna, especially with a long list of features you couldn’t get before. Sure, you might not need an onboard vacuum and refrigerator or heated second-row seats with ottomans, but they sure are nice to have. You can also get a heated steering wheel, digital rearview mirror, 10-inch color head-up display, and a JBL premium sound system with 12 speakers. The Swagger Wagon is back, baby!

Punching thigs up further is a new Platinum luxury trim for families who really want to roll in comfort. Among the upgrades included is voice controls for the head-up display, Dynamic Navigation, and an optional 1080p HD Entertainment Center.

The list of changes to the 2021 Toyota Sienna is staggering, so you’ll need to take your time to get reacquainted with the minivan if you’re looking to buy one.