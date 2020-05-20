Connect with us

Toyota Radically Redesigns the Sienna Minivan

(Credit: Toyota)

Latest Car News

Toyota Radically Redesigns the Sienna Minivan

Published on

If you think competition in the minivan segment isn’t heating up, you haven’t been paying attention. Ever since the Chrysler Pacifica has rolled onto the scene, Toyota has been hard at work preparing a radical transformation for the Sienna. Now we finally see the end product and it’s impressive.

2021 Toyota Sienna (Credit: Toyota)

As you can see, the 2021 Toyota Sienna has a decidedly more aggressive look. That’s actually backed up by greater performance, if you can believe that. Not only is all-wheel drive available, a feature many parents in areas where it snows absolutely love, now the only powertrain offered is a hybrid setup that delivers an estimated 33 mpg combined. Yes, that blows away what the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid achieves.

There’s a lot to love about this new Toyota Sienna, especially with a long list of features you couldn’t get before. Sure, you might not need an onboard vacuum and refrigerator or heated second-row seats with ottomans, but they sure are nice to have. You can also get a heated steering wheel, digital rearview mirror, 10-inch color head-up display, and a JBL premium sound system with 12 speakers. The Swagger Wagon is back, baby!

2021 Toyota Sienna (Credit: Toyota)

Punching thigs up further is a new Platinum luxury trim for families who really want to roll in comfort. Among the upgrades included is voice controls for the head-up display, Dynamic Navigation, and an optional 1080p HD Entertainment Center.

The list of changes to the 2021 Toyota Sienna is staggering, so you’ll need to take your time to get reacquainted with the minivan if you’re looking to buy one.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Lexus Cancels the GS Sedan

Latest Car News

Corvette Zora Rumored to Push 1,000 Horsepower

Latest Car News

Study Shows Which Used Car Sales Have Slumped the Most

Latest Car News

2018 Mustang GT Gains New Performance Kit

Latest Car News

Kia Stinger in Danger

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

McLaren Makes a Spider-Themed Spider
By May 21, 2020

SUV News

We Finally Have Info on the Ford Bronco Delays
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Behold the 2021 Volkswagen GTI
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Lexus Developing Tiny SUV
By May 20, 2020

Latest Car News

This is the 2021 BMW Alpina XB7
By May 20, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top