GM Pushes Dealer Cleaning Initiative

(Credit: General Motors)

The risk of getting sick with COVID-19 is on a lot of people’s minds these days, which is why businesses are working extra hard to convince you it’s safe to visit. That’s exactly what General Motors has planned for participating Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac dealerships so people can go and buy a car with greater confidence.

We’ve all been in gross dealerships before, and I’m talking about more than just scummy salesmen. Sticky floors, chairs which look like they’ve never been cleaned, even employees leaving their dirty laundry in the backseat of a car – I’ve seen it all. It’s the last thing shoppers want to experience now, so this CLEAN program from GM is supposed to change things.

Dealers which choose to enroll in CLEAN adhere to CDC guidelines for keeping all areas hygienic. They also pledge to only use EPA-approved cleaners. You’ll know if your local dealers are participating because they’ll start to use it in their marketing. Trust me, it’s a selling point for quite a few shoppers.

This initiative not only applies to the showroom, waiting areas, bathrooms, etc. but also to new, used, and serviced vehicles at the dealership.

“With all of the uncertainty in today’s world, we know that our customers’ expectations have changed and that more will need to be done to meet those expectations,” said Barry Engle, executive vice president and president, GM North America.