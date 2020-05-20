Connect with us

This is the 2021 BMW Alpina XB7

(Credit: BMW)

Latest Car News

This is the 2021 BMW Alpina XB7

Published on

Never before has Alpina touched a BMW SUV – excuse me, sport activity vehicle (SAV) – for the US market, until now. The 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 is all about ridiculous speed, luxury, and more. Just think of it this way: your kids will never be late for soccer practice or violin lessons again.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 (Credit: BMW)

Alpina has a way of taking even mediocre BMWs and making them engaging to drive. This spin on the X7 elevates output from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 to a thunderous 612 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s right, you can pin little Timmy to the third-row seatback as you merge onto the highway with unbridled ferocity.

Oh, and in case any kids in sports coupes want to race, you should know the Alpina XB7 can do 0-60 in 4 seconds flat. For something so large and not incredibly aerodynamic, that’s impressive.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 (Credit: BMW)

To have that kind of performance with a three-row vehicle is of course going to be pricey. After all, the BMW X7 isn’t exactly cheap. You’ll need to shell out at least $141,300 plus $995 for the Destination charge to be privileged enough to own a 2021 BMW Alpina XB7. The first wave of deliveries is set to begin this September.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Lexus Cancels the GS Sedan

Latest Car News

Corvette Zora Rumored to Push 1,000 Horsepower

Latest Car News

Study Shows Which Used Car Sales Have Slumped the Most

Latest Car News

2018 Mustang GT Gains New Performance Kit

Latest Car News

Kia Stinger in Danger

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

McLaren Makes a Spider-Themed Spider
By May 21, 2020

SUV News

We Finally Have Info on the Ford Bronco Delays
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Behold the 2021 Volkswagen GTI
By May 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Lexus Developing Tiny SUV
By May 20, 2020

Latest Car News

Toyota Radically Redesigns the Sienna Minivan
By May 20, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top