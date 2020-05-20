This is the 2021 BMW Alpina XB7

(Credit: BMW)

Never before has Alpina touched a BMW SUV – excuse me, sport activity vehicle (SAV) – for the US market, until now. The 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 is all about ridiculous speed, luxury, and more. Just think of it this way: your kids will never be late for soccer practice or violin lessons again.

Alpina has a way of taking even mediocre BMWs and making them engaging to drive. This spin on the X7 elevates output from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 to a thunderous 612 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s right, you can pin little Timmy to the third-row seatback as you merge onto the highway with unbridled ferocity.

Oh, and in case any kids in sports coupes want to race, you should know the Alpina XB7 can do 0-60 in 4 seconds flat. For something so large and not incredibly aerodynamic, that’s impressive.

To have that kind of performance with a three-row vehicle is of course going to be pricey. After all, the BMW X7 isn’t exactly cheap. You’ll need to shell out at least $141,300 plus $995 for the Destination charge to be privileged enough to own a 2021 BMW Alpina XB7. The first wave of deliveries is set to begin this September.