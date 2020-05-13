Connect with us

Ford Reveals Over-The-Air Updates for the Mach-E

(Credit: Ford)

Car Manufacturer News

Taking a page right out of Tesla’s playbook, Ford has revealed the upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will use over-the-air updates to keep the software current. This has been a winning strategy for the other American automaker, instead of customers having to visit a dealership service department for the ECU to be flashed.

Why this feature isn’t available on most or all new cars is a good question to ask. Quite a few safety recalls these days are software-related, so pushing out updates wirelessly could save lives.

Other improvements can be sent to a car over the airwaves. Tesla often provides performance upgrades and fun features like embedded games (for when the car’s stopped, of course). You’ll notice the navigation system in many cars pales in comparison to what you have on your phone, something over-the-air-updates could fix.

Like your smartphone, the Mustang Mach-E would just update when not in use, likely at night. You might not even realize an update has been installed.

Ford says most of its redesigned vehicles this year will gain the ability to receive over-the-air updates. It’s about time.

