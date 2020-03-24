Hyundai Debuts 2021 Elantra

(Credit: Hyundai)

You didn’t ask and Hyundai delivered a completely redesigned Elantra for 2021. That’s not a bad thing, because the result is surprisingly beautiful and breaks from the horrible design trend we’re seeing with far too many cars these days.

You’ll note the Hyundai Elantra like the Sonata has a distinct look for 2021. It adopts what the automaker is calling a “four-door coupe” profile, although it’s not quite as dramatic or impractical as what the Germans have done in the past several years. In other words, it’s probably better, and that’s saying a lot.

A first for the “segment” as Hyundai chops it up, because that’s a nice trick automakers use in marketing, is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also a “segment first” is a Hyundai Digital Key, so you can use your smartphone instead of a traditional key. Both of those features you should check for in competing vehicles when you go shopping, because vehicle tech is shifting so quickly the competition might gain both in short order.

The other huge highlight you should know about is the introduction of the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. For those who want to sip fuel, it promises an EPA-estimated 50-plus mpg, according to Hyundai. Again, check that against the competition before you buy, but that’s a good figure.

With the Coronavirus pandemic going on, we’re not entirely sure when to expect the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. By fall is a pretty safe bet, but these days anything seems possible. Pricing should be released shortly before the launch.