Genesis Announces At-Home Shopping Service

(Credit: Genesis)

The Genesis Concierge service has officially launched, allowing Genesis Motor America to provide bespoke, at-home shopping services. That’s a huge move in these times when people are panicked about the novel coronavirus, so the timing couldn’t be better.

What this means is that if you’re interested in buying a new Genesis car or SUV, you can do the shopping from the safety of your house. A personal concierge helps walk you through the process, so you’re not just left navigating a vague website and that’s it.

But that’s not the end of the Genesis Concierge perks. You can arrange for at-home test drives. That means a dealership employee drives the car to your house and from there you can take it out for a spin. Its’ a way to avoid having to travel all the way to the dealer showroom and wait around.

The same thing can be done to take delivery of a car, or you can arrange for it to happen at another location like your work. At the moment not all dealers are participating in the program, so you might want to ask about it before making assumptions.