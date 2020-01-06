C8 Corvette Nurburgring Lap Time Leaks

(Credit: Chevrolet )

General Motors might not have wanted the details to go live yet, but a recent leak revealed the C8 Corvette Stingray’s Nurburgring lap time. It’s no surprise the auto giant isn’t letting this information go officially, considering we never knew just how quickly the C7 Corvette ZO6 or the C7 Corvette ZR1 could lap the Green Hell, for reasons that have been attributed to all sorts of calamities.

Anyway, the information leak has revealed GM used a 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 to lap the Nurburgring in just 7:28.30. That’s unbelievably quick, so much that people are questioning if it’s even remotely accurate.

Considering how close that is to the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 lap time, it’s understandable why people would be skeptical. After all, only Europeans can supposedly build a car so capable on such a challenging track, right? Apparently not.

This information leak has come via Muscle Cars and Trucks, which has proven itself with other accurate leaks on the C8 and more. That doesn’t mean you can’t be skeptical, just know this isn’t a rumor from someone known to spread around wild tales.

It’s worth noting this wouldn’t make the C8 Stingray Z51 the most capable Corvette ever, and that’s just fine. But just imagine what the C8 ZO6 will do. This switch to a mid-engine layout will go down as a highly calculated, extremely smart move on GM’s part. It makes up for a small portion of the blatantly stupid mistakes the company has made.

Source: Muscle Cars and Trucks