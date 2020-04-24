Corvette Zora Rumored to Push 1,000 Horsepower

The C8 Corvettes are coming fast and furious lately, and one of the biggest shockers has to do with a future range-topping model called Zora. It’s a tribute to famous Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov and apparently will push a mighty 1,000 horsepower!

How is that possible, you might be wondering? Well, the word is the Corvette Zora will have a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. The 5.5-liter V-8 will work with at least one electric motor, likely more than that, and that means it will also have all-wheel drive.

Yes, that’s a ton to digest, but the Zora sounds like the true Corvette supercar people have been fantasizing about for ages.

The same leak with this info also confirms the ZR1 nameplate is coming back. That model will use the LT7 twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8 to make 850 horsepower, which isn’t too shabby. It also lists the ZO6 as using the LT6 to make 650 horsepower and the Grand Sport using the LT2 to crank out 600 horsepower.

If this leak is accurate, we’ll see the ZO6 first for the 2022 model year, which squares up with other leaks. That means the Grand Sport is coming as a 2023 model, then the ZR1 for the 2024 model year, and finally the Zora for 2025.

Source: Hagerty