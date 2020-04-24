Connect with us

Corvette Zora Rumored to Push 1,000 Horsepower

Latest Car News

Corvette Zora Rumored to Push 1,000 Horsepower

Published on

The C8 Corvettes are coming fast and furious lately, and one of the biggest shockers has to do with a future range-topping model called Zora. It’s a tribute to famous Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov and apparently will push a mighty 1,000 horsepower!

How is that possible, you might be wondering? Well, the word is the Corvette Zora will have a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. The 5.5-liter V-8 will work with at least one electric motor, likely more than that, and that means it will also have all-wheel drive.

Yes, that’s a ton to digest, but the Zora sounds like the true Corvette supercar people have been fantasizing about for ages.

The same leak with this info also confirms the ZR1 nameplate is coming back. That model will use the LT7 twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8 to make 850 horsepower, which isn’t too shabby. It also lists the ZO6 as using the LT6 to make 650 horsepower and the Grand Sport using the LT2 to crank out 600 horsepower.

If this leak is accurate, we’ll see the ZO6 first for the 2022 model year, which squares up with other leaks. That means the Grand Sport is coming as a 2023 model, then the ZR1 for the 2024 model year, and finally the Zora for 2025.

Source: Hagerty

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Fuel Efficiency

Here Come More Plug-In Hybrid BMWs

Latest Car News

Aston Martin Finally Designs An Engine

Car Manufacturer News

BMW Charges Ahead With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Latest Car News

Mini Sidewalk Edition Coming Soon

Car Manufacturer News

Honda and GM Team Up

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

Hyundai Prophecy Confirmed for Production
By Apr 24, 2020

Truck News

Chevy Colorado Dropping All But One Engine Option
By Apr 24, 2020

Latest Car News

Kia Stinger in Danger
By Apr 24, 2020

Super Cars

You Can Reserve Your C8 Corvette ZO6 Now
By Apr 24, 2020

Latest Car News

Tesla Pushes Model S Performance Higher
By Apr 24, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top