2020 Honda Fit Takes a Step Backward in Safety

The Honda Fit’s much-needed redesign is on hold due to crappy parts suppliers, so the 2020 Fit will roll into showrooms with virtually no changes. Well, there is one change, and it’s a head-scratcher.

The 2020 Fit will roll into showrooms with the same wedge-shape design it’s had for years and will also boast the same cabin. Not that the Fit is ugly, but it looks dated next to some of the bolder newcomers (hi, Corolla Hatchback!).

It also will continue rocking the 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 130 horses and 114 pound-feet of torque. This will pair with a standard six-speed manual or optional CVT in LX and Sport trims. In the range-topping EX and EX-L models, the CVT will be standard.

The odd step backward seems very misplaced in this new world of cars getting more safety nannies, as Honda will drop the available Honda Sensing package from the LX and Sport trims. This package, which was standard on all CVT-equipped 2019 Fit models, includes all the goodies the IIHS loves: automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist, road-departure mitigation, and more. Honda will now limit this package to being standard in only the EX and EX-L trims.

That’s an odd move, especially since it doesn’t result in any price decreases, as the 2020 Fit LX CVT will remain at $16,990 and 2020 Fit Sport CVT will jump $100 to $18,300. Huh?

The 2020 Fit is in showrooms now, but there should still be plenty of 2019 models with available Honda Sensing in the LX and Sport trims. Check those out first.