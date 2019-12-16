2020 Honda Ridgeline Gets a New Transmission and a Big Price Hike

The Honda Ridgeline has held the undisputed crown as the best tailgating vehicle since its return in 2017. This is thanks to its in-bed cooler/trunk, in-bed audio system and power outlet, and dual-hinge tailgate. The 2020 Ridgeline will continue its dominance with tailgaters with the same looks but an updated tailgate, new rear doors, and updated interior tech.

Starting on the outside, the 2020 Honda Ridgeline will roll into showrooms with the same look it’s had since 2017. This basically includes a Pilot nose with a truck bed on the rear. That truck bed’s dual-hinged tailgate, which allows you to open it downward or swing it outward, now boasts a remote lock. The only other change to the outside are its new rear doors that now open wider to allow easier access to the back seats.

Once inside, you’ll notice the boring, old 5-inch infotainment screen sans Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is gone. In comes with a new standard 8-inch Display Audio infotainment system with these smartphone integrations standard.

Under its hood, the Ridgeline will retain its 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 and standard front-wheel drive, but it will finally scrap the ancient six-speed automatic transmission and drop in an up-to-date nine-speed unit.

The only other notable change will be Honda finally dropping a few of the confusing trim levels the Ridgeline had. The 2020 model will drop from six to four trims: Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition. One side effect is this results in the loss of the base RT model, bringing the Ridgeline’s starting price up $3,910 to $33,900, abandoning any attempts to compete with cheaper, more traditional midsize trucks.

Honda will have the 2020 Ridgeline in showrooms starting Dec. 16, 2019.