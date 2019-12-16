Charger AWD Regains R/T Looks, but Not its Power

Dodge has offered an all-wheel-drive version of the Charger since 2014. In that debut year, it included one of the most desired Chargers that was a blink-and-you-missed-it opportunity. That was the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 R/T trim with all-wheel drive. The following year, Dodge scrapped the R/T AWD model due to crummy sales (so it claims) and left just the V-6 AWD models. In 2020, Dodge will give buyers a taste of the R/T AWD model but without the fire with the all-new 2020 Charger GT AWD.

The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD will, like all Charger GT variants, boast many of the same aesthetic features as the rowdy R/T model. This includes its functional hood scoop, fog lights, sport front bumper, rear spoiler, high-bolstered seats, and performance steering wheel with paddle shifters. The only distinguishing features the untrained eye may pick up on to separate the GT from the R/T are its badges and wheels. Otherwise, they are near carbon copies.

That is until you crack open that hood. Under the GT AWD model will lie a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine. Now, this is not your 1990’s V-6, as it has some bite at 300 horsepower, but it’s no Hemi.

The all-wheel-drive system will be the same innovative one found in the Charger since 2014 that includes front-axle disconnect for fuel savings in the summer and added traction in the snowy garbage.

The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD will arrive in January 2020 with a starting price of $34,995, making it a $3,100 upgrade over the standard Charger GT.