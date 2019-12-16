Connect with us

Charger AWD Regains R/T Looks, but Not its Power

2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD

Latest Car News

Charger AWD Regains R/T Looks, but Not its Power

Published on

Dodge has offered an all-wheel-drive version of the Charger since 2014. In that debut year, it included one of the most desired Chargers that was a blink-and-you-missed-it opportunity. That was the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 R/T trim with all-wheel drive. The following year, Dodge scrapped the R/T AWD model due to crummy sales (so it claims) and left just the V-6 AWD models. In 2020, Dodge will give buyers a taste of the R/T AWD model but without the fire with the all-new 2020 Charger GT AWD.

The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD will, like all Charger GT variants, boast many of the same aesthetic features as the rowdy R/T model. This includes its functional hood scoop, fog lights, sport front bumper, rear spoiler, high-bolstered seats, and performance steering wheel with paddle shifters. The only distinguishing features the untrained eye may pick up on to separate the GT from the R/T are its badges and wheels. Otherwise, they are near carbon copies.

That is until you crack open that hood. Under the GT AWD model will lie a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine. Now, this is not your 1990’s V-6, as it has some bite at 300 horsepower, but it’s no Hemi.

The all-wheel-drive system will be the same innovative one found in the Charger since 2014 that includes front-axle disconnect for fuel savings in the summer and added traction in the snowy garbage.

The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD will arrive in January 2020 with a starting price of $34,995, making it a $3,100 upgrade over the standard Charger GT.

Continue Reading
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Fuel Efficiency

We Know More About Future Ford Models

Fuel Efficiency

Whine About the Mustang Mach-E All You Want, but it’s a Game-Changer

Latest Car News

Tesla Trolls Everyone With the Cybertruck

Latest Car News

Lexus Creates the LC 500 Convertible

Latest Car News

Audi Expands A8 Lineup With the S Treatment

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

2020 Honda Ridgeline Gets a New Transmission and a Big Price Hike
By Dec 16, 2019

Latest Car News

Would You Pay $90K for a Race-Ready Civic Type R?
By Dec 16, 2019

Car Safety

2020 Honda Fit Takes a Step Backward in Safety
By Dec 16, 2019
2019 Honda Insight

Car Manufacturer News

Honda CEO Charges Ahead on Quality Improvements
By Dec 13, 2019

Car Manufacturer News

FCA Wants to Use Ethical EVs
By Dec 13, 2019
SPONSORED
To Top