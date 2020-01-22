Connect with us

(Credit: Chevrolet )

Truck News

Now There’s a Chevy Silverado Realtree Edition

Published on

Chevrolet and Realtree have unveiled the latest venture between the two legendary brands: the 2021 Chevy Silverado Realtree Edition. It’s a limited-run model, so if you want to get your hands on one you’ll need to be quick about it. However, don’t go rushing to your dealership quite yet.

No, this isn’t the first time there’s been a Silverado Realtree, the last one rolling out in 2016. This time around it’s essentially a Trail Boss model with some extra flourishes. Sure, you could just apply a Realtree wrap to your truck, but having an exclusive model gives you some bragging rights.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition (Credit: Chevrolet )

As you can see in the pictures, there are Realtree Timber graphics on the truck exterior and interior, but they’re relatively muted. Black badging and exterior trim adds to the tough looks. The Durabed and 4-inch round assist steps are also included.

One thing you get to choose on this truck is the engine. There are two options: the 5.3-liter V-8 and the 6.2-liter V-8. The latter produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, and considering the exclusive nature of the limited-run truck, it’ll likely be the popular option to pick.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition (Credit: Chevrolet )

It seems like GM has gone crazy with special editions of pickup trucks, but when the market is hungry for more you’ve got to strike while the iron is still hot.

Dealerships will start selling the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition starting this summer, with pricing released not too long before.

