Chevy Colorado Dropping All But One Engine Option

In a move that hasn’t been officially confirmed and yet is still incredibly stupid, GM reportedly will offer only one engine for the next generation of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. That one-size-fits-all solution is supposedly a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

Yes, if true this is one of the worst decisions GM could make when the midsize truck market is heating up and becoming more competitive. This is apparently the same engine used in the Silverado and Sierra. That’s not a super reassuring thing.

Right now, plenty of people love the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel engine for its low-end torque, which really helps for towing and off-roading. The 3.6-liter V-6 is also popular because of its great on-road performance. The replacement engine wouldn’t appease either group.

With so many great alternatives out there, don’t expect people to stick with the Chevy and GMC models out of loyalty. Maybe a few will, but others will jump ship to different brands in a heartbeat. Trucks are all about doing things and if your engine doesn’t provide that utility, it’s useless.

We won’t see the next-gen Canyon and Colorado until 2023. That gives GM some time to reflect and maybe realize it’s making a huge mistake.

Source: Muscle Cars and Trucks