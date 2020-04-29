Connect with us

Next-Gen Ford F-150 Arriving This Year

(Credit: Ford )

With vehicle reveals and launches being canceled or pushed back grand right and left, it’s natural to wonder if Ford is still planning on giving us the next-generation F-150 in 2020 or not. The answer is we will indeed have the truck on lots this year, according to a recent MotorTrend report.

This news came through an investors call about first-quarter earnings, which of course weren’t exactly great. Second-quarter earnings for Ford don’t look to be stellar either. That’s why bringing up the launch of the new F-150 is a way to keep investors happy. F-150s sell a lot and a new generation always gets shoppers excited.

Other news outlets have reported that the next-gen Ford F-150 launch has been delayed. That apparently was incorrect. We received this current generation starting with the 2015 model year. While that’s not too long, the full-size truck market is ultra-competitive, so Ford must move forward or risk losing ground.

We know a few things about the upcoming F-150. There will be a hybrid model, a first for the popular pickup. An all-electric version will be launching a little later, but we already saw one flex its muscles in a controversial test of towing strength.

Expect even more advanced technologies to be rolled into the new Ford F-150, possibly including some semi-autonomous drive capabilities.

Production of the new F-150 is reportedly starting in August, although some sources say that’s been pushed back. An official reveal hasn’t been announced yet.

