Ford Performance Tweaks the Ranger

(Credit: Ford )

First Ford Performance announced it has a new set of mods for the 2018 Mustang GT, and now it has a way to boost the Ranger. Models with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four engine are the ones compatible with this latest offering, which pushes peak output to 320 horsepower.

To push the engine to that level, Ford Performance is offering new engine calibration. Yes, that’s it. Just plug in and download the updated software and you’ll have a more powerful truck. It’s the kind of thing Tesla does all the time for “free.” This upgrade, though, is going to cost you.

Not only will the 2.3-liter EcoBoost push out 320 horsepower, it will also make 355 lb.-ft. of torque. The tradeoff is this new calibration means peak horsepower comes at 5500 rpm and peak torque is at 3000 rpm, which both are slightly higher than before. That’s not ideal for towing, but if you’re looking to drive faster while not dealing with a burden it will make the midsize pickup more entertaining.

A new K&N air intake filter plus a new shift schedule for the 10-speed automatic transmission are also part of the upgrade.

If you’re interested in this new performance boost, it has to be installed by an ASE certified shop or a Ford dealership service department, or your warranty is likely toast. The new calibration however has its own 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty plus it’s 50-state legal. The cost will be $825 and is available through Ford dealers.

h/t: Road & Track