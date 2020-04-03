Pickup Truck Sales Endure COVID-19 Scare

While car sales have tanked thanks to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, truck sales have actually increased. According to the Big Three, they sold 585,262 pickups for the first quarter of 2020. That’s an 8.5 percent increase over the first quarter of 2019.

Even more interesting, General Motors came out as the big winner in this chaos. It racked up 233,656 truck sales for the quarter, besting Ford’s 209,258 sales and completely overshadowing the 144,064 trucks Fiat Chrysler sold.

Another great piece of news for GM was that the Chevy Silverado line edged out Ram Trucks to reclaim its spot as second in the truck segment. Of course, the Ford F-Series continues to reign supreme. The GMC Sierra line also did well, increasing sales 27.3 percent.

Not everything for Chevrolet was rosy, considering Colorado sales plummeted 36 percent, closely mirroring the GMC Canyon’s decline.

Despite keeping its top spot, the Ford F-Series experienced a 13.1 percent sales decrease. Thankfully the Ranger went the other way, increasing sales to the tune of 122.7 percent.

All these sales increases are likely coming to a halt for the second quarter of 2020. Thanks to people staying home, a general uncertainty about the future, and sadly many losing their jobs or being furloughed, quite a few will no doubt avoid something like a hefty truck payment. However if you’re in a solid financial position, this is a tremendous time to go buy a vehicle since dealerships and manufacturers are throwing out all kinds of incentives and deals.

Source: Muscle Cars and Trucks