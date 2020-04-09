Mini Takes the States Pushed to Next Summer

Connect with us

(Credit: Mini USA)

All kinds of automotive and other events are getting delayed and canceled this year, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, and Mini Takes the States is the latest casualty. Mini USA officially announced it will be pushing the event, which was scheduled for July 18-26, 2020, to the summer of 2021.

Really, it’s just a nice way of saying the event is canceled. Mini Takes the States is held every summer, so it’s not happening this year. Many diehard Mini fans participate in it every year, whether they’re driving a car or gather to see the cars pass through their hometown.

As we know, public gatherings are off-limits at this point. Apparently, Mini USA doesn’t feel confident that by July it will be safe for people to gather and travel all over the country.

“For the benefit of our MINI community and everyone that we’d come in contact with along the journey, in the cities and towns and on the back roads, we have made this very difficult and emotional decision.” said Mike Peyton, vice president of MINI of the Americas, in a prepared statement.

The event in 2018 saw over 3,600 Mini owners for the Rally to the Rockies portion. According to the automaker, there were over 1,000 Minis on the road each day. If you have a chance to see this event another year it really is something, especially if you like the look of Minis.

