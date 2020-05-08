Audi Reveals 2021 Model Year Updates

(Credit: Audi USA)

It’s that time of the year where we start seeing what automakers are offering for 2021, including Audi giving a nice overview of the upcoming changes. Not surprisingly, cutting-edge tech is at the top of the list.

Some performance enhancements are coming. For example, the four-cylinder A4 and A5 get a 13 horsepower bump. S7 models come with 21-inch wheels and summer tires.

Audi is offering driver assistance technologies on more models than before. This can include top-down camera views of the vehicle and surroundings, adaptive cruise assist, plus the integrated toll module.

A boost in standard equipment is coming for 2021 Audis. One of the most impressive is the A8, which now has 22-way ventilated front seats standard for all models. You get heated front armrests if you buy any 2021 Audi S8.

Also in the mix are more personalization options for the interior and exterior, plus an increasing number of package and trims. The Black optic package is a new offering for the A6 Allroad, adding black accents and exterior trim for a different look. An Executive Package is now available for the Q8 Premium Plus, adding features like HD Matrix-design LED headlights and heated rear seats.

Not included in this information release is the 2021 R8, RS, E-Tron, A3, and Q5.