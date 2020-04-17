Connect with us

Ford Reportedly Building Charging Network

(Credit: Ford)

Car Manufacturer News

Ford Reportedly Building Charging Network

Published on

Enthusiast forum Mach-E Club saw a recent post from a user who claims to have inside information on a vehicle charging network Ford is quietly building. This, of course, is supposedly happening in preparation for the market launch of the Mustang Mach-E.

Wait, it gets more interesting since this individual claims the name of this charging network will be “Fastor Charge.” We really hope that’s not true, but the accompanying image in the post shows a logo that looks a little too refined to be something drummed up by a bored kid sitting in his basement.

Tesla has the Supercharger network, a major selling point for its electric vehicles. After all, if you’re far from home and need to plug in, you can go to one of those and (depending on the Tesla you own) top off the battery for free. Plus, the stations are optimized for rapid charging, instead of other charging options that can run the range for wait times.

If this post is indeed a true leak from Ford you know the company will be laughed at for using a name like Fastor Charge. It was bad enough slapping a pony badge on a crossover, but now this?

We’ll know soon enough if this is truth or some pretty awful fiction. The Ford Mustang Mach-E launches sometime in early 2021.

Check out the forum post here.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Car Manufacturer News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

2020 Corvette Orders Have Closed

Latest Car News

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Marches to Its Own Beat

Fuel Efficiency

Hyundai Debuts 2021 Elantra

Car Recalls

Ford Recalls 268,000 Vehicles

Latest Car News

Rivian Has To Hold Back For Now

Recent Posts

SUV News

Lexus Readying New Flagship SUV
By Apr 17, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Mazda Offers Free Services to Healthcare Workers
By Apr 17, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Canoo Readying to Enter the Market
By Apr 16, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Volkswagen Doesn’t Think the Sedan is Dead
By Apr 16, 2020

Latest Car News

More Lucid Air Details Revealed
By Apr 16, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top