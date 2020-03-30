Mini Sidewalk Edition Coming Soon

(Credit: BMW)

There’s a new version of the Mini convertible, called the 2021 Mini Sidewalk Edition, and it’s headed to a dealership near you just next month. With the release so close we already have pricing info. Base MSRP is $38,400 but if you want the 7-speed sport dual-clutch transmission it will increase that by another $1,500.

Likely you’re wondering what you get for that kind of cash. In the past Mini offered the Sidewalk Edition and it was a fan favorite, so for many this is a no-brainer purchase. For the rest of you, it’ll take knowing what you get to lure you in.

The Sidewalk Edition is pretty well-loaded. Among the standard features are 17-inch scissor spoke two-tone wheels, LED headlights/fog lights, power-folding/auto-dimming mirrors, premium sound system, Leather Lounge Sidewalk Anthracite upholstery, heated front seats, and special Sidewalk illumination on various interior surfaces.

Also included are custom “Sidewalk” insignias, so everyone knows you’re one of the lucky ones. Contrasting colors are another hallmark of this car. In fact, you can’t get that Deep Laguna Metallic color you see in the pictures on any other model. The alternative is Mini Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic.

Because the Mini Sidewalk Edition is a version of the Cooper S, the engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder with 189 horsepower on tap. The car official goes on sale in April, however you should talk to your dealer for details since these will go quickly.