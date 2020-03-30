Connect with us

Mini Sidewalk Edition Coming Soon

(Credit: BMW)

Latest Car News

Mini Sidewalk Edition Coming Soon

Published on

There’s a new version of the Mini convertible, called the 2021 Mini Sidewalk Edition, and it’s headed to a dealership near you just next month. With the release so close we already have pricing info. Base MSRP is $38,400 but if you want the 7-speed sport dual-clutch transmission it will increase that by another $1,500.

2021 Mini Sidewalk Edition (Credit: BMW)

Likely you’re wondering what you get for that kind of cash. In the past Mini offered the Sidewalk Edition and it was a fan favorite, so for many this is a no-brainer purchase. For the rest of you, it’ll take knowing what you get to lure you in.

The Sidewalk Edition is pretty well-loaded. Among the standard features are 17-inch scissor spoke two-tone wheels, LED headlights/fog lights, power-folding/auto-dimming mirrors, premium sound system, Leather Lounge Sidewalk Anthracite upholstery, heated front seats, and special Sidewalk illumination on various interior surfaces.

2021 Mini Sidewalk Edition (Credit: BMW)

Also included are custom “Sidewalk” insignias, so everyone knows you’re one of the lucky ones. Contrasting colors are another hallmark of this car. In fact, you can’t get that Deep Laguna Metallic color you see in the pictures on any other model. The alternative is Mini Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic.

Because the Mini Sidewalk Edition is a version of the Cooper S, the engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder with 189 horsepower on tap. The car official goes on sale in April, however you should talk to your dealer for details since these will go quickly.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Chevrolet Ends Impala Production

Latest Car News

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is Insane

Car Manufacturer News

Rivian Will Skip Car Dealers

Concept Vehicles

Polestar Shows Off the Precept

Car Manufacturer News

BMW Exports Many U.S.-Made Vehicles

Recent Posts

Fuel Efficiency

Here Come More Plug-In Hybrid BMWs
By Mar 30, 2020

Latest Car News

Aston Martin Finally Designs An Engine
By Mar 30, 2020

Car Recalls

Ford Recalls 268,000 Vehicles
By Mar 26, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Polestar 2 Production Fires Up
By Mar 26, 2020

Latest Car News

Rivian Has To Hold Back For Now
By Mar 25, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top