Lexus Readying New Flagship SUV

(Credit: Lexus)

While the Lexus LX certainly is an impressive machine, essentially being a re-skinned Toyota Land Cruiser and such, the Japanese luxury brand is readying a new flagship SUV called the Lexus LQ. It will draw from the LS and LC cars for inspiration and will be a crossover with a unibody construction, because that is what really sells these days.

Not a lot is known about this upcoming model, but conventional thought is it will use the Lexus LS platform, which makes sense. After all, the LS is quite refined and Lexus has sunk a considerable amount into developing the full-size sedan.

If that’s true, expect the Lexus LQ to begin at somewhere around $80,000 or so. That puts it in parity with competitors. Upgraded models should retail at $100,000 or more. Those are steep prices and definitely meant to appeal to affluent shoppers.

More details about the Lexus LQ no doubt will leak out in the coming months. This range-topping SUV is supposed to hit the market just in time for the 2022 model year. No doubt it will be loaded with all kinds of cutting-edge tech still being ironed out, plus a bevvy of luxuries.

This information comes from a recent Car and Driver report.