Connect with us

Lexus LC Gets Updates For 2021

(Credit: Lexus)

Latest Car News

Lexus LC Gets Updates For 2021

Published on

It’s that time in the life cycle for the Lexus LC to get a round of updates. There’s nothing too dramatic coming to the LC 500 and LC 500h, both of which are certainly worthy of being called flagships for the Lexus brand. However, this refresh should keep them competitive for the upcoming model year.

2021 Lexus LC lineup (Credit: Lexus)

A few performance enhancements have been added, like shedding about 22 pounds, increasing the rigidity of the rear stabilizer, and adjusting the electronic absorber controls. All this helps with handling, as does the addition of Active Cornering Assist. Both models receive a transmission timing update, too. This means even more fun driving this Lexus hard.

You might note some exterior changes. It has nothing to do with the grille or trim, but instead Lexus has added two new paint colors: Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl. The 20-inch forged alloy wheels have been refreshed with Dark Graphite finish, too.

2021 Lexus LC 500 (Credit: Lexus)

A few tweaks keep the interior feeling fresh, too. Among them is a Flare Red leather option, which replaces Rioja Red, while the white leather option is no more. Like in other Lexus models, the infotainment system now comes with Android Auto, which is great for non-Apple users.

Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Fuel Efficiency

Mercedes Reveals Three Plug-In Hybrids

Latest Car News

2020 Corvette Orders Have Closed

Latest Car News

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Marches to Its Own Beat

Latest Car News

Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Hearkens to the 1920s

Latest Car News

Honda Odyssey Gains Upgrades for 2021

Recent Posts

Car Manufacturer News

Mini Takes the States Pushed to Next Summer
By Apr 9, 2020

Truck News

Rivian R1T Launch Delayed
By Apr 8, 2020

SUV News

Fisker Reveals Ocean Rescue Edition
By Apr 8, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Mazda Marks 100 Years With Anniversary Edition Vehicles
By Apr 7, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Nissan Has Rejected Obtrusive Screens
By Apr 7, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top