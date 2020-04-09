Lexus LC Gets Updates For 2021

(Credit: Lexus)

It’s that time in the life cycle for the Lexus LC to get a round of updates. There’s nothing too dramatic coming to the LC 500 and LC 500h, both of which are certainly worthy of being called flagships for the Lexus brand. However, this refresh should keep them competitive for the upcoming model year.

A few performance enhancements have been added, like shedding about 22 pounds, increasing the rigidity of the rear stabilizer, and adjusting the electronic absorber controls. All this helps with handling, as does the addition of Active Cornering Assist. Both models receive a transmission timing update, too. This means even more fun driving this Lexus hard.

You might note some exterior changes. It has nothing to do with the grille or trim, but instead Lexus has added two new paint colors: Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl. The 20-inch forged alloy wheels have been refreshed with Dark Graphite finish, too.

A few tweaks keep the interior feeling fresh, too. Among them is a Flare Red leather option, which replaces Rioja Red, while the white leather option is no more. Like in other Lexus models, the infotainment system now comes with Android Auto, which is great for non-Apple users.