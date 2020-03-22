Connect with us

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Marches to Its Own Beat

(Credit: Volkswagen )

Published on

Published on

Apparently not learning from the foibles of Nissan, Volkswagen has decided to create its own convertible SUV called the T-Roc Cabriolet. It’s actually the chop-top version of an SUV that’s already been in the European market for a bit, so to that market it looks a little more familiar.

Convertibles, especially for 2+2 cars, have fallen out of favor with consumers lately. There are surely a number of reasons, like some people not liking how they mess up their hair and the fact they’re not practical in colder climates.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (Credit: Volkswagen )

However, SUVs are hot right now and there’s no denying most love how functional they are. So what could go wrong with combining the utilitarian factor of a crossover with the fun factor of a cabriolet? Surprisingly, quite a lot. Still, Volkswagen is doing this.

Sadly, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet won’t be sold in North America – at least not yet. It will hit dealerships in Germany starting now and roll out to other European markets in the near future. VW hasn’t indicated if it’s even considering a convertible SUV for North America, but considering how the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet bombed out here, don’t hold your breath waiting for one.

