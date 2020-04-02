VW Basecamp Accessories Make Your Atlas Look Tougher

(Credit: Volkswagen )

With a hot vehicle like the Atlas on its hands, Volkswagen is looking to really capitalize not only by making variant models but more options. Announced recently is the Basecamp accessory line for the Atlas, which has been inspired by the Volkswagen Basecamp concept vehicle.

If you don’t remember, the Basecamp was supposed to be all about rugged outdoorsmanship. Well, the Atlas doesn’t truly fit that image, but it can go on some pretty gnarly dirt roads. To help promote the somewhat rugged image, theses accessories hopefully won’t encourage any Atlas owners to try actually off-roading.

Among the accessories will be custom body cladding, because nothing says wanna-be trail rig like that. There are also different-looking wheels that supposedly are inspired by off-roaders and all-terrain tires, which are a far cry from mud terrain tires.

Other interesting features are a satin silver and anthracite front bumper guard, which will look horrible once you scrape it on a rock, as well as textured anthracite fender guards, and a satin silver rear valance.

“The public interest and customer enthusiasm sparked by the Atlas Basecamp concept created a strong business case to further explore off-road-themed components for production,” said Hein Schafer, senior vice president of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America, in a prepared statement.