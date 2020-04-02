Connect with us

VW Basecamp Accessories Make Your Atlas Look Tougher

(Credit: Volkswagen )

Latest Car News

VW Basecamp Accessories Make Your Atlas Look Tougher

Published on

With a hot vehicle like the Atlas on its hands, Volkswagen is looking to really capitalize not only by making variant models but more options. Announced recently is the Basecamp accessory line for the Atlas, which has been inspired by the Volkswagen Basecamp concept vehicle.

If you don’t remember, the Basecamp was supposed to be all about rugged outdoorsmanship. Well, the Atlas doesn’t truly fit that image, but it can go on some pretty gnarly dirt roads. To help promote the somewhat rugged image, theses accessories hopefully won’t encourage any Atlas owners to try actually off-roading.

Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp (Credit: Volkswagen )

Among the accessories will be custom body cladding, because nothing says wanna-be trail rig like that. There are also different-looking wheels that supposedly are inspired by off-roaders and all-terrain tires, which are a far cry from mud terrain tires.

Other interesting features are a satin silver and anthracite front bumper guard, which will look horrible once you scrape it on a rock, as well as textured anthracite fender guards, and a satin silver rear valance.

“The public interest and customer enthusiasm sparked by the Atlas Basecamp concept created a strong business case to further explore off-road-themed components for production,” said Hein Schafer, senior vice president of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America, in a prepared statement.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Chevrolet Ends Impala Production

Latest Car News

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is Insane

Car Manufacturer News

Rivian Will Skip Car Dealers

Concept Vehicles

Polestar Shows Off the Precept

Car Manufacturer News

BMW Exports Many U.S.-Made Vehicles

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

March Car Sales Were Awful
By Apr 2, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

GM Shelves Vehicle Updates to Make Medical Supplies
By Apr 2, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

BMW Charges Ahead With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
By Apr 2, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Ford Plans to Churn Out Thousands of Ventilators
By Apr 2, 2020

Fuel Efficiency

Here Come More Plug-In Hybrid BMWs
By Mar 30, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top