Ford Excursion Might Make a Return

(Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2000-04_Ford_Excursion.jpg)

If you haven’t noticed, SUVs are kings of the auto industry these days. Apparently, that means Ford might be mulling over the return of the ultimate SUV, the Excursion. While it’s a little bit of a reach, this new hope comes from a trademark filing in the US.

Automakers file trademarks for names from past vehicles all the time. Case in point: Ford keeps renewing its trademark for the “Model E.” That one put a damper on Elon Musk’s naming scheme, but he came up with an alternative easily enough.

So, it’s not even close to certain that the Ford Excursion is making a comeback. Even if it did, we have no guarantee it’ll be a slab of steak on wheels like before. Don’t be surprised if electrification of one variety or another would be part of the picture. After all, the behemoth had a notorious reputation for draining gas like crazy.

It’s true the Ford Excursion has a strong cult following. Many of the old trucks are still on the road today. But that doesn’t mean bringing it back is a good idea.

