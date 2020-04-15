Cadillac Blackwing Models Push Performance Higher

(Credit: Cadillac )

Sure, the Cadillac Blackwing twin-turbo V-8 engine is dead, but the name is living on with two very hardcore models. Cadillac officially announced the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V will have ultra-performance versions carrying the Blackwing name.

These Blackwing models will be geared at the weekend racers and others who frequent the track, but will be street-legal. They are also supposed to represent the very best in Cadillac performance, and considering this is the same brand that made the bonkers ATS-V that’s really saying something.

Before you start to criticize, hear this: the general consensus is one of these two new Blackwing models will use the same engine as the ATS-V and CTS-V. It’s doubtful Cadillac will water things down much, if at all.

That lucky future model will head up the CT5 lineup. Some estimates say the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing could make 650 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque.

As for the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, the word is it will pack a nice twin-turbo V-6 with about 464 horsepower and 450 lb.-ft. of torque on tap.

It’s likely both these cars are using more advanced transmissions, excellent suspension tuning, and more. Cadillac says they blew up the track times the ATS-V and CTS-V achieved at Virginia International Raceway. Finally, the American luxury brand might really be jumping into the hardcore performance arena for real.