Cadillac Could Make a Hot Wagon Again

(Credit: © Cadillac)

Many automotive enthusiasts love wagons. They’re practical yet boast the same kind of handling dynamics as cars, unlike crossovers and SUVs. Even better are hopped-up performance wagons, a thing that Cadillac used to make and is now dangling out to tease enthusiasts.

The Autoline After Hours podcast recently talked to Cadillac Chief Engineer Brandon Vivian, who was the one to dangle the tease. A caller asked if the luxury brand would possibly make a wagon version of the Cadillac CT5-V like how it used to make a wagon model for the CTS-V.

Instead of just dismissing the idea or saying he couldn’t comment on future products, Vivian admitted he’s been visiting the idea “many, many, many times.” That’s enough to make some people die from shock or swoon, but it’s not him saying such a product is certain. Although he’s not saying don’t get your hopes up.

It seems Cadillac brass knows there’s a hardcore following of enthusiasts who absolutely worship the V wagons. That’s good, because too often brands throw enthusiasts under the bus or just lead them on to then ditch them.

Just remember that Cadillac hasn’t made the CTS-V wagon since 2014, so there’s that. In other words, you might have a better chance of getting a hot wagon from Volvo, and that’s sad.