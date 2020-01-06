Genesis Reveals First SUV in Shadowy Pictures

(Credit: Genesis)

After a long wait and many rumors, we’ve finally seen the first pictures of the Genesis GV80. There’s been a lot of anticipation building up for the Genesis SUV, since it will be a departure from the sedan-heavy lineup for the premium brand.

Despite the heavy shadows, you can immediately tell this crossover is a Genesis. It features the same fairly distinct design language of the sedans. Under the skin is the same platform used for the G70, G80, and G90. That means rear-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive optional.

While we get these photos, we don’t get a whole lot of information about the Genesis GV80. We do see the actual physical controls in the cabin are scant, maybe to an extreme, and designers decided to go with the freakishly wide, skinny air vents in the dash. At least it doesn’t look just like all the other luxury crossovers clogging the market these days.

According to Genesis, the “V” in the GV80 name stands for “versatility.” If you think that’s cheesy, at least it’s better than insisting this is an SAV (sport activity vehicle) like BMW does.