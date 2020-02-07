Connect with us

Hyundai Suspends Car Production in South Korea

(Credit: Hyundai )

Car Manufacturer News

Hyundai Suspends Car Production in South Korea

Published on

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak in China, Hyundai has announced it’s stopping all vehicle production in South Korea. That’s a problem because Hyundai assembles more cars in its home country than anywhere else, meaning this shutdown will really hit the automaker in the wallet.

The reason for suspending manufacturing in South Korea, as given by Hyundai brass, is that there’s a disruption in the parts supply chain. Some components going into those cars come from China, especially wiring harnesses. That means seven factories in South Korea will be sitting idle until the situation in China is under control and the flow of parts starts up once more.

Here in the United States, this could mean getting certain new models will become difficult, if not impossible. The Hyundai Palisade and Genesis GV80 both could see supply shortages in the near future. That’s bad, considering these two flagship SUVs are cash cows for Hyundai.

Genesis GV80 (Credit: Genesis)

There is some hope in this desperate situation. Two parts suppliers say they’re working to increase production in Southeast Asia and Korean facilities as a workaround. They’re also hoping to fire up operations at their Chinese plants in the near future, although the coronavirus situation does seem to be a little unpredictable, so we’ll see what happens there.

In the meantime, other automakers that source parts from China haven’t reported problems with production in other countries.

Source: Automotive News

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Car Manufacturer News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Dead: BMW i8 Production to End in April

SUV News

Toyota Will Hybridize the Land Cruiser

SUV News

Ford Pumps Up Excitement With Bronco Spy Video

SUV News

GMC Reveals 2021 Yukon Lineup

Car Manufacturer News

Geely Wants Aston Martin

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

Here’s the 2021 Cadillac Escalade
By Feb 7, 2020

Latest Car News

Ford Wants You to Serve Loose Food From a Frunk
By Feb 4, 2020

Latest Car News

C8 Corvette Production Has Begun
By Feb 4, 2020

Latest Car News

Top 10 Car News Stories for January 2020
By Jan 31, 2020

Latest Car News

Hyundai Boosts Ioniq Electric Driving Range
By Jan 30, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top