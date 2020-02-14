Connect with us

Fisker Accidentally Lets Electric Truck Plan Leak

(Credit: Twitter )

Latest Car News

Fisker Accidentally Lets Electric Truck Plan Leak

Published on

Be careful what you publish on social media because even if you delete it, people can and will save screen captures. Case in point: Henrick Fisker mistakenly posted a picture of the upcoming Fikser electric pickup truck, called the Alaska.

Almost as quickly as he put up the post he deleted it since the company obviously wasn’t ready to make such an announcement, but as you can see we have a picture to give you some idea of what Fisker has up its sleeve.

As is the style with pickups these days, Alaska is displayed in big letters on the tailgate, which also contains a Fisker badge and thin taillights. Interestingly, what appear to be red marker lights sit at the top of the tailgate, while other, longer ones are present in the rear fascia, likely the bumper, but it’s too dark to tell for sure.

A thin red light strip across what appears to be the roofline on the cab makes the third brake light. More interestingly, the tires look pretty big and meaty with tread blocks protruding beyond the sidewall to create jagged lines, almost like this thing is running mud terrain tires. That might mean this is more of a hardcore trail machine than anyone suspected, which would be a surprising departure from the appeal of other Fisker models.

We have no idea when the Fisker Alaska official reveal will happen at this point, but this teaser looks pretty interesting.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Porsche Launches 718 GTS 4.0 Models

Latest Car News

Top 10 Car News Stories for January 2020

Truck News

Now There’s a Chevy Silverado Realtree Edition

Car Manufacturer News

Now Mitsubishi is Under Investigation in Germany

Latest Car News

Hyundai Boosts Ioniq Electric Driving Range

Recent Posts

SUV News

Europe Getting the Ford Mustang Mach-E First
By Feb 14, 2020
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE

Latest Car News

Toyota Readying GR Performance Models
By Feb 12, 2020

Latest Car News

Cadillac Ditching the Blackwing V-8
By Feb 12, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Porsche Macan Won’t Ditch Its Gas Engine
By Feb 11, 2020

Latest Car News

Nikola Reveals Badger Electric Pickup Truck
By Feb 11, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top