Rivian R1T Launch Delayed

(Credit: Rivian )

A lot of people have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the all-electric Rivian R1T pickup truck. After all, it’s an American-made and engineered, fresh-faced wonderkid that promises to turn the industry upside down. Plus, it does tank turns. But like so many things, Rivian has announced it will have to delay the launch of the R1T because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nobody knows for sure how this outbreak thing is going to roll out, but Rivian is anticipating firing up R1T production in Normal, Ill., around the end of this year. That means the first wave of customers to receive their all-electric pickup truck will be in the early part of 2021.

Already, Rivian has reached out to anyone who has pre-ordered the R1T to let them know about the delay. The automaker is promising to stay in touch as the situation develops, but says it’s “working to minimize the disruption to our launch schedule.”

With some big backers like Ford, Amazon, and T. Rowe Price, the startup is better poised to absorb some costs as it deals with the outbreak. Still, keeping everyone happy is more difficult without any substantial cash flow, so the trucks must start shipping as soon as possible.

Other EV startups like Lucid, Bollinger, and Atlas are dealing with the same kinds of challenges.