Connect with us

Audi Reveals New E-Tron Sportback

(Credit: Audi)

Latest Car News

Audi Reveals New E-Tron Sportback

Published on

German automaker Audi has officially doubled its all-electric vehicle offerings in the United States with the reveal of the 2020 E-Tron Sportback. Even better, we only have to wait until the summer for it to arrive at dealerships.

Audi E-Tron Sportback (Credit: Audi)

As you can see from the photos, this model carries on the proud new-ish tradition of German brands making “coupe” SUVs. Hopefully this one won’t cut into rear passenger headroom. Consumers love these things anyway, so the Audi E-Tron Sportback will almost undoubtedly be a sales success.

The EPA-estimated driving range for this EV is a decent 218 miles. That’s certainly sufficient for around-town driving and might even be feasible for longer road trips, although you’ll have to decide if that works for you or not.

Audi E-Tron Sportback (Credit: Audi)

That nice big liftback means a good amount of cargo space and a way to load in bigger items without playing the angles game.

Being an Audi, everyone expects this all-electric coupe SUV to drive exceptionally well. It has an air suspension, 20-inch wheels, and electric quattro all-wheel drive. Also, there’s an almost perfect 50-50 balance between front and rear weight. In other words, it’s likely this will definitely live up to the lofty expectations.

Audi E-Tron Sportback (Credit: Audi)

In addition, the electric powertrain churns out a healthy 355 horsepower, but Boost Mode pushes that to 402 horsepower. In Boost Mode the Audi E-Tron Sportback can do 0-60 in 5.5 seconds.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Lexus LC Gets Updates For 2021

Car Manufacturer News

Mini Takes the States Pushed to Next Summer

Car Manufacturer News

Mazda Marks 100 Years With Anniversary Edition Vehicles

Latest Car News

Karma Automotive Debuts Level 4 Autonomous Vehicle

Car Manufacturer News

Automakers Get Creative to Restart Factories

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

Lexus Possibly Plans a V-8 Surprise
By May 6, 2020

Latest Car News

Study Shows Which Used Car Sales Have Slumped the Most
By May 6, 2020

Truck News

Ford Performance Tweaks the Ranger
By May 6, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Tesla Semi Launch Delayed
By May 5, 2020

Latest Car News

2018 Mustang GT Gains New Performance Kit
By May 5, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top