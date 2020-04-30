Audi Reveals New E-Tron Sportback

(Credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has officially doubled its all-electric vehicle offerings in the United States with the reveal of the 2020 E-Tron Sportback. Even better, we only have to wait until the summer for it to arrive at dealerships.

As you can see from the photos, this model carries on the proud new-ish tradition of German brands making “coupe” SUVs. Hopefully this one won’t cut into rear passenger headroom. Consumers love these things anyway, so the Audi E-Tron Sportback will almost undoubtedly be a sales success.

The EPA-estimated driving range for this EV is a decent 218 miles. That’s certainly sufficient for around-town driving and might even be feasible for longer road trips, although you’ll have to decide if that works for you or not.

That nice big liftback means a good amount of cargo space and a way to load in bigger items without playing the angles game.

Being an Audi, everyone expects this all-electric coupe SUV to drive exceptionally well. It has an air suspension, 20-inch wheels, and electric quattro all-wheel drive. Also, there’s an almost perfect 50-50 balance between front and rear weight. In other words, it’s likely this will definitely live up to the lofty expectations.

In addition, the electric powertrain churns out a healthy 355 horsepower, but Boost Mode pushes that to 402 horsepower. In Boost Mode the Audi E-Tron Sportback can do 0-60 in 5.5 seconds.