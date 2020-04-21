Ford Bronco Reveal Happening Soon

(Credit: Ford )

We were originally supposed to see the new Ford Bronco in March, but thanks to COVID-19 that got pushed back. Lest you think Ford will make everyone wait months on end to see the new off-roader, multiple reports are all indicating the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal will happen before the summer.

Sadly, there’s no official reveal date, so we’re not sure exactly when it will happen. Considering it’s spring until partway into June, that gives Ford the whole month of May and then some to do a reveal. Some automakers have done livestreams of car reveals during this pandemic, so that might be the route Ford will go.

There’s plenty to be excited about with the new Bronco. It’s been revealed it will have removable doors and roof, like on classic models, something that’s unique to the Jeep Wrangler at the moment. Also, it’s supposed to be a hardcore, tried-and-true off-roader for rock crawling and other weekend adventures.

Considering Ford has pretty much cancelled all of its cars, SUV launches like this are more important than ever. But there’s even more riding on the Bronco. The Blue Oval has been talking up this truck for some time, teasing us with pictures and even a Baja racer. It will help establish a whole product family for the automaker, so not sticking this landing could have some very unpleasant effects.