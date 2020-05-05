Connect with us

2018 Mustang GT Gains New Performance Kit

Ford Performance recently announced a new performance kit for 2018 Ford Mustang GT models. It’s obviously designed to make the muscle car drive better, plus the whole thing is installed by a dealer, so you’re not voiding the warranty.

The kit is available for cars with the manual or automatic transmission, although why anyone would get the latter isn’t really clear. What it promises is a bump of 19 horsepower and 18 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s not difficult to imagine, considering the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 is and engine which takes quite well to mods.

Another benefit is more low-end torque to the tune of an additional 42 lb.-ft. at 2,200 rpm. For anyone looking to get moving faster off the line, that’s wonderful.

Included in the Ford Performance kit is a cold air intake, upgraded throttle body borrowed from the Bullitt, and flashing the ECU. That third item is necessary to really take advantage of bolt-on parts for newer cars. This one changes the shift schedule for automatics.

The only real question now is what does this kit cost? Ford Performance is charging $1,275. You’ll have to decide if that’s a deal or not.

