Connect with us

Honda CEO Charges Ahead on Quality Improvements

2019 Honda Insight

Car Manufacturer News

Honda CEO Charges Ahead on Quality Improvements

Published on

If you haven’t been impressed with the level of quality in Honda vehicles of late, you’re not alone. The company CEO Takahiro Hachigo is in the news for efforts he’s making to turn things around. Hopefully that means better vehicles and fewer recalls in the future.

Among the changes Hachigo has instituted is bringing the company’s research and development division inside, when it previously was a standalone entity. That might not sound revolutionary, but it’s supposed to make designing cars simpler by streamlining the process.

There’s no denying Honda has been in sad shape for some time. It used to be regarded essentially second to none when it came to value, thanks to inexpensive and well-built vehicles that dominated in the 1980s and 1990s.

It’s no secret the automotive industry is getting increasingly competitive worldwide, especially in the United States market. Honda has struggled with thin operating margins, but the motorcycle division was able to grow its margins greatly by doing exactly what’s happening with the cars right now.

The big question is will Honda pull off a big turnaround? We’ll see in the coming years, but hopefully so.

Source: Reuters

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Car Manufacturer News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Fuel Efficiency

We Know More About Future Ford Models

Fuel Efficiency

Whine About the Mustang Mach-E All You Want, but it’s a Game-Changer

Latest Car News

Tesla Trolls Everyone With the Cybertruck

Latest Car News

Lexus Creates the LC 500 Convertible

Latest Car News

Audi Expands A8 Lineup With the S Treatment

Recent Posts

2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD

Latest Car News

Charger AWD Regains R/T Looks, but Not its Power
By Dec 16, 2019

Latest Car News

2020 Honda Ridgeline Gets a New Transmission and a Big Price Hike
By Dec 16, 2019

Latest Car News

Would You Pay $90K for a Race-Ready Civic Type R?
By Dec 16, 2019

Car Safety

2020 Honda Fit Takes a Step Backward in Safety
By Dec 16, 2019

Car Manufacturer News

FCA Wants to Use Ethical EVs
By Dec 13, 2019
SPONSORED
To Top