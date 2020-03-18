Honda Odyssey Gains Upgrades for 2021

(Credit: Honda)

It’s that time in the product life cycle that Honda is giving the Odyssey minivan a big refresh for the 2021 model year. This means some obvious and subtle exterior cosmetic nips and tucks to keep the family hauler looking modern, plus a few new technologies and such.

The big news item is a new rear-seat reminder system, something you will start seeing in a lot of family vehicles. This one not only illuminates a light to warn the driver to check the backseat before exiting the minivan, it also plays a sound. Touring and Elite models go one step further with the CabinWatch camera showing the rear seats on the infotainment screen.

No matter which model you choose, all 2021 Honda Odysseys come with the upgraded Honda Sensing safety suite. That means adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow and pedestrian emergency braking are standard. LED headlights are also included. Elite models add auto-dimming side mirrors.

As for convenience items, Honda has redesigned the second-row seatbacks so they fold flat, which apparently will make them easier to remove from the vehicle. EX models gain illuminated USB ports and EX-Ls now come with power lumbar support for the front passenger seat. Perforated leather upholstery on the first two rows of seats is now included on Odyssey Elite models.