Honda Odyssey Gains Upgrades for 2021

(Credit: Honda)

Honda Odyssey Gains Upgrades for 2021

It’s that time in the product life cycle that Honda is giving the Odyssey minivan a big refresh for the 2021 model year. This means some obvious and subtle exterior cosmetic nips and tucks to keep the family hauler looking modern, plus a few new technologies and such.

The big news item is a new rear-seat reminder system, something you will start seeing in a lot of family vehicles. This one not only illuminates a light to warn the driver to check the backseat before exiting the minivan, it also plays a sound. Touring and Elite models go one step further with the CabinWatch camera showing the rear seats on the infotainment screen.

2021 Honda Odyssey (Credit: Honda)

No matter which model you choose, all 2021 Honda Odysseys come with the upgraded Honda Sensing safety suite. That means adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow and pedestrian emergency braking are standard. LED headlights are also included. Elite models add auto-dimming side mirrors.

As for convenience items, Honda has redesigned the second-row seatbacks so they fold flat, which apparently will make them easier to remove from the vehicle. EX models gain illuminated USB ports and EX-Ls now come with power lumbar support for the front passenger seat. Perforated leather upholstery on the first two rows of seats is now included on Odyssey Elite models.

