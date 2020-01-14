GMC Wants to Take You Places With the Canyon AT4

(Credit: GMC)

Choosing the snowy Rocky Mountains in Colorado, GMC revealed the 2021 Canyon AT4. This new model is joining the growing market of factory-prepped off-road midsize pickup trucks. It also offers GMC premium features, if you want to go into nature but still be pampered.

There’s a fair amount of eye candy on the GMC Canyon AT4, which really isn’t surprising: dark chrome exterior trim, bigger grille, red tow hooks, Kalahari stitching for the upholstery, etc. But there’s some substance to the truck, like an off-road turned suspension, an Advanced Hill Descent Control System, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, an Eaton G80 rear automatic locking rear differential, and a skid plate for the transfer case.

For most people this truck will seem quite capable. Those with built Jeeps or other heavily-modified rigs who take on truly challenging trails are smirking while reading this. But your average truck buyer isn’t going to be tackling Metal Masher in Moab anytime soon.

Other details include the 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 engine, or the available 2.8-liter Diesel with 369 lb.-ft. of torque, open-pore ash trim for the interior, and of course an upscale Denali trim with heated/cooled front seats and heated steering wheel.

An exact release date for the GMC Canyon AT4 isn’t being released right now, but GMC is saying it will be “later this year.”