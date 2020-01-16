GMC Reveals 2021 Yukon Lineup

(Credit: GMC)

Using ritzy ski resort town Vail, Colo., as a backdrop, GMC unveiled the 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL. Both have retained the truck-like design language, while also receiving updates to modernize the SUVs. One of the most obvious changes is the larger Galvano chrome grille on Denali models, plus it has more visual depth with over 10,000 different reflective surfaces.

It’s not just the exterior that looks different, because all Yukons come with an all-new interior that is larger than before. One notable change is a power sliding center console available on select models, which moves to reveal secure storage in the floorboards. Denali models have a completely exclusive interior, instead of just some additional trim pieces and upgraded materials. This means different seats, instrument panel, and color palettes.

Technology is, of course, front and center on the Yukons. Denali models come with some premium systems like rear pedestrian alert, an HD surround camera setup, and a 15-inch multicolor head-up display.

Just like on the GMC Sierra, the Yukon now comes with an AT4 model, which is supposed to be for rugged adventures. Let’s be honest, it’s fairly capable for most trail runs and so forth, but the vast majority of shoppers will get this model for status and/or to feel like they’re living a rugged lifestyle while running to Trader Joe’s.

Another big highlight is the new Active Response 4WD System designed to make the ride smoother and improve handling for those who want a body-on-frame SUV without feeling like they have one.

Expect to see the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL at dealers this summer.