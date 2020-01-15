Connect with us

Toyota Will Hybridize the Land Cruiser

(Credit: Toyota )

SUV News

Toyota Will Hybridize the Land Cruiser

Published on

Right now, there’s a rumor going around the auto industry that Toyota will debut the 2021 Land Cruiser this year with a hybrid powertrain. It’s not shocking that the old off-roader is finally getting a good working-over, but instead that it will use at least one electric motor. File this under “not shocking news” because Toyota is the automaker that has created a hybrid version of just about every production vehicle in its lineup.

Toyota was the automaker to bring electrification into the mainstream, lest everyone forget. It’s only been a matter of time before the Land Cruiser, Sienna, 4Runner, and Sequoia joined the hybrid party.

It doesn’t really matter who started this rumor, because quite frankly it could’ve been anyone. At this point you could choose any of the few Toyota model lines to not offer hybrid tech and say it will introduce such a thing. Only some of those are North American-specific lines, so people living internationally wouldn’t care as much about those.

Anyway, a hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser sounds great. After all, the big SUVs guzzle the gas, and having all that torque from electric motors when going through thick mud could really come in handy. Just don’t expect Toyota to make the Land Cruiser super sleek or soft in any way, because it will probably continue on muscular and rugged, just like it should.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in SUV News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

2020 Honda Ridgeline Gets a New Transmission and a Big Price Hike
2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD

Latest Car News

Charger AWD Regains R/T Looks, but Not its Power

Latest Car News

Nissan Prices the 2020 Sentra

Car Safety

2020 Honda Fit Takes a Step Backward in Safety

Latest Car News

Would You Pay $90K for a Race-Ready Civic Type R?

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

Dead: BMW i8 Production to End in April
By Jan 15, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Geely Wants Aston Martin
By Jan 15, 2020

Truck News

GMC Wants to Take You Places With the Canyon AT4
By Jan 14, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Renault-Nissan Alliance Looks Shaky
By Jan 14, 2020

SUV News

Ford Pumps Up Excitement With Bronco Spy Video
By Jan 14, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top