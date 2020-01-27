Connect with us

New Maserati EV Sounds Otherworldly

(Credit: Maserati)

Car Manufacturer News

There’s a lot of talk about electric vehicles becoming like land-borne spaceships of sorts. Up to this point we’ve seen some zany designs and a few other gimmicks, but what’s been missing is some crazy science fiction-like sound. Well, leave it to Maserati to reveal its first-ever EV that will sound absolutely unearthly.

As you can hear in the video above, the Maserati electric vehicle has a whining, almost howling sound as it accelerates, kind of like the speeder bikes in Return of the Jedi. It’s a good association, considering those science fiction vehicles were fast and agile, plus the action sequence you first see them in is pretty gripping. That Maserati honed in on that can’t be coincidence.

If you haven’t heard a Maserati V8 in person, you’re missing out. It’s one of the best-sound engines ever, with a distinct exhaust note you will always recognize once you know it. Thankfully, with the advent of electric motors we’re not going to ditch all personality from our vehicles, if Maserati has its way.

The first fully-electric Maserati will be the next-gen Gran Turismo. Other next-gen Maseratis will be at minimum hybrids. It’s a huge shift for the Italian automaker, and even more impressive it’s developing this tech all in-house. Exactly how it turns out remains to be seen, but more diversity in the market is a good thing, instead of everyone just trying to copy Tesla.

