Honda Makes 20 Millionth Car in Ohio

(Credit: Honda)

Car Manufacturer News

Published on

While Honda is a Japanese automaker, it has been assembling cars in the United States for decades. Its manufacturing plant in Marysville, Ohio, recently celebrated the 20 millionth car to roll off the line, showing the extent of Honda’s investment in the U.S. workforce. According to the company, it has put about $21 billion into plants around the United States.

Granted, not everyone will be impressed by this feat. However, it’s still a historical moment. The Honda Marysville Auto Plant was founded in 1982 and started off with just two production lines, a humble beginning indeed. Now Honda has several facilities in Ohio, including the East Liberty Auto Plant, Anna Engine Plant, Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, and the Performance Manufacturing Center.

The 20 millionth vehicle to roll off the line at the Marysville Auto Plant was a 2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Accord Hybrid. It looks quite a bit different from the Accords rolling out of the facility back in 1982, showing just how much progress has changed things.

A whole range of Hondas are made at the company’s Ohio plants, including the Honda Accord, Civic, and CR-V as well as the Acura TLX, ILX, RDX, MDX, and NSX.

