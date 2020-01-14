Ford Pumps Up Excitement With Bronco Spy Video

Connect with us

(Credit: Ford )

SUV News

Published on

For quite some time now, automotive publications have gone nuts over an obvious Ford Bronco test mule that looks like some sort of mutant F-150. Now we have official confirmation it’s just that as Ford released a video showing off testing for the prototype Bronco.

To be honest, the video looks impressive. It might have to do with the raucous heavy metal soundtrack and all the dramatic camera angles, but the new Ford Bronco could be the rival to the Jeep Wrangler everyone has been waiting for. But it might also just be really slick marketing, which would be a huge letdown.

The area where the prototype is seen playing is Johnson Valley in the Mojave Desert in California. If you don’t know, the area is popular for off-road racing, hosting events like the King of the Hammers. Yes, there are more extreme off-road areas, and Jeep fanboys will readily point this out. That doesn’t mean the new Ford Bronco can’t handle those places too.

Fortunately, we don’t have too much more of a wait to see the 2021 Ford Bronco. A reveal will happen sometime this spring, although Ford isn’t saying exactly when.

