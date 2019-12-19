Nissan Prices the 2020 Sentra

(Credit: Nissan)

We’ve already seen the sportier and far better-looking 2020 Nissan Sentra. No doubt some people are eagerly awaiting its release on Jan. 28, 2020, especially once they see the recently released official pricing.

With car prices constantly edging upwards, it’s not surprising the 2020 Sentra starts at $19,090, when the 2019 model began at $17,890. Yes, you get a better-looking, more modern car, so you have to decide if the extra money is worth it. And compare it to competitors, which have also upped their pricing.

While the base Sentra S starts at $19,090, if you want to upgrade to the SV the price increases to $20,270, which isn’t much. Or you can opt for the top-of-the-line SR for $21,430. All three models now come with the Nissan Safety Shield 360, which bundles features like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, and blind spot warning.

Included in each Sentra model for this eighth generation is a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 149 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s a good power bump, but unfortunately the only transmission option is an automatic, which is disappointing. There’s also a lack of a performance-oriented model, so shoppers who value that will have to look to Honda, Volkswagen, or Hyundai to get their thrills.