Connect with us

Nissan Prices the 2020 Sentra

(Credit: Nissan)

Latest Car News

Nissan Prices the 2020 Sentra

Published on

We’ve already seen the sportier and far better-looking 2020 Nissan Sentra. No doubt some people are eagerly awaiting its release on Jan. 28, 2020, especially once they see the recently released official pricing.

With car prices constantly edging upwards, it’s not surprising the 2020 Sentra starts at $19,090, when the 2019 model began at $17,890. Yes, you get a better-looking, more modern car, so you have to decide if the extra money is worth it. And compare it to competitors, which have also upped their pricing.

While the base Sentra S starts at $19,090, if you want to upgrade to the SV the price increases to $20,270, which isn’t much. Or you can opt for the top-of-the-line SR for $21,430. All three models now come with the Nissan Safety Shield 360, which bundles features like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, and blind spot warning.

Included in each Sentra model for this eighth generation is a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 149 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s a good power bump, but unfortunately the only transmission option is an automatic, which is disappointing. There’s also a lack of a performance-oriented model, so shoppers who value that will have to look to Honda, Volkswagen, or Hyundai to get their thrills.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Fuel Efficiency

We Know More About Future Ford Models

Fuel Efficiency

Whine About the Mustang Mach-E All You Want, but it’s a Game-Changer

Latest Car News

Tesla Trolls Everyone With the Cybertruck

Latest Car News

Lexus Creates the LC 500 Convertible

Latest Car News

Kia Unveils the Seltos

Recent Posts

Super Cars

McLaren Builds Completely Crazy Roadster Called Elva
By Dec 19, 2019

Car Manufacturer News

BMW Will Finally Include Android Auto
By Dec 18, 2019

SUV News

Jeep Takes on the Suzuki Jimny
By Dec 18, 2019
2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD

Latest Car News

Charger AWD Regains R/T Looks, but Not its Power
By Dec 16, 2019

Latest Car News

2020 Honda Ridgeline Gets a New Transmission and a Big Price Hike
By Dec 16, 2019
SPONSORED
To Top