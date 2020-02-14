Connect with us

SUV News

Europe Getting the Ford Mustang Mach-E First

Rather than release it on Ford’s home turf first, the automaker is opting to give Europe first crack at the Mach-E. That’s an odd move considering North America is the second-largest car market in the world and is Ford’s bread and butter. It’s now plainly obvious the new Ford Mustang Mach-E, that controversial all-electric crossover bearing the pony badge, wasn’t really made for the Mustang faithful.

To be fair, maybe the majority of the 32,000 pre-orders for the Mach-E came from Europeans, so Ford pivoted accordingly. Or maybe it’s because European governments are trying to force, I mean encourage, consumers to buy electric vehicles.

This news came via Jason Mase, Ford Electrification Marketing Strategy head, so it’s safe to say it’s accurate. So there you have it.

Despite a delayed launch here, we’ll get the Ford Mustang Mach-E sometime before the end of 2020. Out of the five trims, the Select, California Route 1, Premium, and First Edition will be available this year. You’ll have to wait until 2021 if you want the GT, which can do a 0-60 sprint in 3.35 seconds.

Soon, Ford will reach out to reservation holders to spec out their individual vehicles. Once that’s done, the reservation becomes an official order. Surely that 32,000-strong figure will drop then, but we’ll see by how much.

