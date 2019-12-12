Chevrolet Rolls Out the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban

(Credit: Chevrolet )

Recently revealed, the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban sport some… bold styling. It’s to be expected, considering how the Silverado lineup was also given a working-over that didn’t exactly make everyone happy. Some people will find these people movers look tougher and more rugged, while others will declare they’re just too bloated.

Styling aside, there are some important takeaways with these vehicles. Both boast best-in-class cargo space, thanks to a volume expansion. That’s important since people buy these things to haul stuff as well as people.

Another big shift is an independent rear suspension with optional Magnetic Ride Control and an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension. The latter option allows for up to 4 inches of ride-height adjustment.

Then of course is all the tech stuff, which is what automakers seem to think everyone cares about more than anything these days. A 10-inch infotainment screen is standard, while other extras like a heads-up display and digital gauge cluster are supposed to give you the feels.

Another huge shift is an available 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine. It used to be you could only get your Tahoe or Suburban with a gas engine, but things are changing. The gasoline V-8s use Dynamic Fuel Management so apparently you won’t be stopping at the gas station every three days? A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, no matter the engine.

There’s a lot more to these redesigned SUVs, but that’s the high-level view. It’ll be interesting to see how shoppers react once these hit the market about the middle of 2020.