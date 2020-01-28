Behold the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

(Credit: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)

Jeep has found a way other than the Gladiator Launch Edition to separate people from their hard-earned or future-earned cash. Behold the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon, the most expensive Wrangler model to date. It’s a name we’re familiar with from the past, but with some new equipment to justify its return.

First, know the Wrangler Rubicon Recon starts at an MSRP of $43,380 for a two-door or $46,880 for a four-door. Yeah, it’s not cheap, but maybe you’ll think the cost is justified.

You get all the off-road capability of the Rubicon, which is impressive for a non-built Jeep. On top of that there are red seatbelts, a Jeep trail bag, mid seat bolsters wrapped in PUR with red stitching, heavy-duty rock rails, LED exterior lights, a gloss-black grille, 17-inch wheels in a black finish, matte black hood stripe with red tracer, steel bumpers with loops, and other cosmetic details.

There are some nice mechanical features on the vehicle, but nothing you don’t get with the Wrangler Rubicon. That means what you’re paying all those big bucks for is looks. Considering all the great aftermarket kits to dress a Jeep Wrangler up pretty much any way you like, it’s fair to question why anyone would pay a premium for just factory cosmetics. Maybe because they like financing it all?

If you like what you see, you can order a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon at dealerships right now.