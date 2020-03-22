2021 Chevy Traverse Gets a Refresh

(Credit: Chevrolet)

Coming out in late 2020 is the refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. It comes with tweaks to the exterior cosmetics, more comfort/convenience features, and enhanced safety technologies. This is great news, because if you don’t want a minivan or a huge SUV, this crossover is one of the few with a real third row.

Among the exterior changes is an updated grille as well as the front and rear fascias, giving the Traverse a new “face.” New signature LED headlamps and taillamps with the turn signals integrated into the daytime running lamps also switch things up.

Interior comforts and conveniences are getting some more dramatic additions. One is an optional Dual SkyScape two-panel power sunroof with a rear power sunshade, something you’d normally expect to see on the luxury vehicle. A wireless charging pad is also coming, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver information center screen has grown to eight inches, so you’re not squinting to read notifications.

Chevy also says there are new seating options, although it didn’t elaborate. That could mean enhanced upholstery, massaging functions, or maybe something else.

Understandably, people looking at family vehicles like the Chevy Traverse are focused on safety. There are several new systems available for 2021 to address that, including Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced being optional for 3LT, RS, and Premier models. In addition, Premier and High Country models get the Safety Alert Seat standard. All models now come with forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, auto high beams, and the follow distance indicator.