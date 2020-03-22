Connect with us

2021 Chevy Traverse Gets a Refresh

(Credit: Chevrolet)

Latest Car News

2021 Chevy Traverse Gets a Refresh

Published on

Coming out in late 2020 is the refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. It comes with tweaks to the exterior cosmetics, more comfort/convenience features, and enhanced safety technologies. This is great news, because if you don’t want a minivan or a huge SUV, this crossover is one of the few with a real third row.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse (Credit: Chevrolet)

Among the exterior changes is an updated grille as well as the front and rear fascias, giving the Traverse a new “face.” New signature LED headlamps and taillamps with the turn signals integrated into the daytime running lamps also switch things up.

Interior comforts and conveniences are getting some more dramatic additions. One is an optional Dual SkyScape two-panel power sunroof with a rear power sunshade, something you’d normally expect to see on the luxury vehicle. A wireless charging pad is also coming, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver information center screen has grown to eight inches, so you’re not squinting to read notifications.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse (Credit: Chevrolet)

Chevy also says there are new seating options, although it didn’t elaborate. That could mean enhanced upholstery, massaging functions, or maybe something else.

Understandably, people looking at family vehicles like the Chevy Traverse are focused on safety. There are several new systems available for 2021 to address that, including Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced being optional for 3LT, RS, and Premier models. In addition, Premier and High Country models get the Safety Alert Seat standard. All models now come with forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, auto high beams, and the follow distance indicator.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Here’s the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Latest Car News

Bentley Reveals Continental GT Mulliner Convertible

Car Safety

Ford Helps Offer New Insurance Plan

Latest Car News

Chevrolet Ends Impala Production

Latest Car News

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is Insane

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Marches to Its Own Beat
By Mar 22, 2020

Latest Car News

Tesla Reaches One Million Mark
By Mar 22, 2020

Latest Car News

2020 Corvette Orders Have Closed
By Mar 22, 2020

Latest Car News

Porsche Now Prints Seats
By Mar 22, 2020

Car Safety

Report Claims Toyota, Kia, and Hyundai Car Keys at Risk
By Mar 18, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top